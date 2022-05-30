Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives $7.01 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.01.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($7.13) to €6.10 ($6.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from €6.50 ($6.91) to €6.00 ($6.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 527,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOK stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.81. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 3.13%.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.