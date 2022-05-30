NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) PT Lowered to C$6.00

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NSRCF stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. NextSource Materials has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $182.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.49.

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

