NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) PT Lowered to C$6.00

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of NSRCF stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. NextSource Materials has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $182.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.49.
