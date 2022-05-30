Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NEWT opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Newtek Business Services has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07. The firm has a market cap of $586.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 93.16% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 94.55%.

In other Newtek Business Services news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,909,987.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Newtek Business Services by 2,643.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Newtek Business Services by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at $2,108,000. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newtek Business Services (NEWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.