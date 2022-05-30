Newscrypto Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.31 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.0967 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges. Newscrypto has a market cap of $14.54 million and $4.31 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.44 or 0.00656354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.95 or 0.00472296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00033340 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008497 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

