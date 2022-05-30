New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $355.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) to announce $355.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $361.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $345.20 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $347.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 81,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 382,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 104,030 shares in the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYCB stock remained flat at $$9.91 during trading hours on Wednesday. 273,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,082,355. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

