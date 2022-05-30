New BitShares Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (NBS)

New BitShares (NBS) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $10.99 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

