NETSTREIT Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

NETSTREIT has a dividend payout ratio of 285.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.

NYSE:NTST opened at $21.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 0.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

