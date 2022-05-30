NETSTREIT Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.
NETSTREIT has a dividend payout ratio of 285.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.
NYSE:NTST opened at $21.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.
NTST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.
In other NETSTREIT news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000.
NETSTREIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
