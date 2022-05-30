NBT Bancorp Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NBT Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NBT Bancorp to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBTB stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.91 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,854. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About NBT Bancorp (Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.