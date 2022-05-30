Navcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $48,467.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0929 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $48,467.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000738 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001647 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 58.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00010276 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,587,705 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.