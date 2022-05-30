Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Price Hits $0.0103 on Major Exchanges

Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $718,810.48 and $358,850.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 52.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 193.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14,800.66 or 0.48570872 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00482952 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00033630 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

