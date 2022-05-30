Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.37 Million

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

Brokerages expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOVGet Rating) to post $104.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.10 million and the lowest is $87.63 million. Myovant Sciences reported sales of $41.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year sales of $418.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $394.60 million to $441.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $665.82 million, with estimates ranging from $471.30 million to $860.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Myovant Sciences.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 4,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $48,404.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,348.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 8,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $83,620.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 276,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,586.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,992 shares of company stock valued at $192,079. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 563.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

MYOV stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 603,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,045. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.79.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.