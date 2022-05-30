Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.37 Million

Brokerages expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) to post $104.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.10 million and the lowest is $87.63 million. Myovant Sciences reported sales of $41.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year sales of $418.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $394.60 million to $441.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $665.82 million, with estimates ranging from $471.30 million to $860.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Myovant Sciences.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 4,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $48,404.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,348.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 8,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $83,620.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 276,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,586.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,992 shares of company stock valued at $192,079. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 563.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

MYOV stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 603,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,045. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.79.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

