Murchinson Ltd. Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,347,000. Tesla comprises approximately 2.0% of Murchinson Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after acquiring an additional 401,615 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,745,526,000 after buying an additional 369,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,095,288,000 after purchasing an additional 100,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $51.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $759.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,471,098. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $911.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $949.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $571.22 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $912.68.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,501 shares of company stock worth $370,397,841 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

