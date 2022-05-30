Murchinson Ltd. Takes Position in Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA)

Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 4.02% of Abri SPAC I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASPA. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Abri SPAC I during the third quarter worth about $1,956,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abri SPAC I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abri SPAC I during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,257,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abri SPAC I in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Abri SPAC I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Abri SPAC I alerts:

Abri SPAC I stock remained flat at $$9.95 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,244. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. Abri SPAC I, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Abri SPAC I, Inc intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination involving one or more businesses or assets. It focuses on identifying companies that provides power transformation and technology in a range of managed industries, including financial/insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abri SPAC I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abri SPAC I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.