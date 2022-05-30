Murchinson Ltd. Takes $2.44 Million Position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ)

Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 1.69% of Blockchain Moon Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMAQ. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,045,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,409,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMAQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,255. Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.87.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

