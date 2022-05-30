Murchinson Ltd. Sells 70,000 Shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)

Murchinson Ltd. trimmed its holdings in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings in TMC the metals were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMC. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in TMC the metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,055,000. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter worth $6,855,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the fourth quarter worth $845,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the third quarter worth $1,852,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew Hall bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $59,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Shesky acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 51,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,056. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

