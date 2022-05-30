Murchinson Ltd. Invests $358,000 in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PTON traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.51. 625,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,392,781. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTON. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $51.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.87.

About Peloton Interactive (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.