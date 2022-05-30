Murchinson Ltd. Buys Shares of 16,100 SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SVF Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SVF Investment by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SVF Investment by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SVF Investment by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 53.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

NASDAQ:SVFA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.82. 4,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,058. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. SVF Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.88.

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.