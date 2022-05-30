Murchinson Ltd. Buys New Shares in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 36,664 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 66.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 39,267 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 231.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 19.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,193. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $77.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBAI. StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

