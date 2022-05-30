MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.09% of MSCI worth $46,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.50.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $15.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $448.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,497. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.63.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

MSCI Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.