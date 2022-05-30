Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC) Insider Sells £367,353.78 in Stock

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) insider Antony Steels sold 93,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 394 ($4.96), for a total value of £367,353.78 ($462,254.66).

LON MPAC opened at GBX 425 ($5.35) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £85.73 million and a PE ratio of 11.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 485.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 504.72. Mpac Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 188 ($2.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 665.40 ($8.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, at line instrumentation and turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

