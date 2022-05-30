MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives $46.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other MP Materials news, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.01 per share, with a total value of $176,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Connie K. Duckworth bought 15,200 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.37 per share, with a total value of $583,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $678,535.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 49,200 shares of company stock worth $1,911,264 and sold 928,086 shares worth $41,304,734. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in MP Materials by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.13. 57,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,483. The company has a current ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MP Materials has a one year low of $27.56 and a one year high of $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 3.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.59.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. MP Materials’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

