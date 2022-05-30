Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €46.00 Price Target

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) received a €46.00 ($48.94) price objective from investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.99% from the company’s previous close.

SZG has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €43.00 ($45.74) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.20 ($43.83).

SZG remained flat at $€38.02 ($40.45) during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 73,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.23. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €22.78 ($24.23) and a twelve month high of €48.76 ($51.87). The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

