Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $8.05 on Monday, hitting $307.49. The stock had a trading volume of 17,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,551. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $276.79 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

