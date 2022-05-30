Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBRX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moleculin Biotech by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.