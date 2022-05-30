Modefi (MOD) Market Cap Reaches $3.57 Million

Modefi (MOD) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last week, Modefi has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Modefi coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular exchanges. Modefi has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $128,707.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,723.74 or 0.99832244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002067 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

Modefi (MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,896,225 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

