Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MTSFY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,563. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average of $63.89. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $74.70.
