Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTSFY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,563. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average of $63.89. Mitsui Fudosan has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $74.70.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

