Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,394,100 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the April 30th total of 1,655,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 332.5 days.
Shares of MIELF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.01. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $16.68.
Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi Electric (MIELF)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.