Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,394,100 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the April 30th total of 1,655,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 332.5 days.

Shares of MIELF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.01. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $16.68.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

