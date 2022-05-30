Mithril (MITH) Price Hits $0.0179

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Mithril coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Mithril has a market cap of $17.87 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mithril has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008805 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00151760 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000258 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

