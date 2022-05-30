Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 750 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,985,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,509,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,075,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 12,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $58.34 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $54.54 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.93.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

