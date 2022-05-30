Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.50.

NYSE:NVO opened at $107.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $78.71 and a 12 month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 44.05%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

