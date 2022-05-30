Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $750,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,226,000 after purchasing an additional 246,041 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,602,000 after acquiring an additional 713,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,787,000 after acquiring an additional 99,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,725,000 after acquiring an additional 49,682 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 449,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period.

VGT stock opened at $364.06 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $327.06 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $379.36 and its 200-day moving average is $409.65.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

