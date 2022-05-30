Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 472.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $49.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average is $57.93. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Truist Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.