Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,525,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,904,000 after purchasing an additional 224,989 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,321,000 after purchasing an additional 74,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESS opened at $288.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $326.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.33 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.70%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESS. Truist Financial cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.07.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

