Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,143 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,178,000 after purchasing an additional 999,881 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,989,000 after acquiring an additional 918,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 481.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,533,000 after acquiring an additional 866,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.42.

NYSE:EMR opened at $88.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.