Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 60,000 Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SEMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $11.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.12. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $32.48.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Semrush had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $45,100.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

