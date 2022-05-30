Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 3,390 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 61,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH opened at $38.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.87. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.