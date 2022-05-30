Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,400 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the April 30th total of 380,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 108.9% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TIGO traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.59. 13,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,796. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.27. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

