MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2375 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $30.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $478.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.97.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $48.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. Analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. 65.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

