MIB Coin (MIB) Market Capitalization Reaches $289,336.37

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 85.6% higher against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $289,336.37 and $441.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00045154 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00011031 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000607 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 438,197,357 coins and its circulating supply is 160,895,429 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

