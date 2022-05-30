MIB Coin 24-Hour Volume Hits $68.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 30th. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 80.5% against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $281,589.38 and $68.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00048438 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000575 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 438,309,887 coins and its circulating supply is 161,007,959 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

