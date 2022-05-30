Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,091,600 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the April 30th total of 40,895,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 199.1 days.

Shares of MYBUF traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 34,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,238. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. Meyer Burger Technology has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.64.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MYBUF. UBS Group cut shares of Meyer Burger Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.28 to CHF 0.26 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

