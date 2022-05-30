Meridian Network (LOCK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $50.00

Meridian Network (LOCK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Meridian Network has a market cap of $88,047.04 and approximately $50.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.06 or 0.00225143 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003036 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $522.85 or 0.01782024 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.87 or 0.00323340 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

