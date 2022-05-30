Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$345.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.62 million.

VIVO traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.88. 11,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,373. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $28.72.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.55 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 18.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,081,000 after acquiring an additional 120,338 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 334,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

