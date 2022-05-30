MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives $26.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on MD. Mizuho decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 271.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter worth $486,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,857,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,624,000 after purchasing an additional 88,359 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 255.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 82,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 33.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MD opened at $19.45 on Friday. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $482.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.