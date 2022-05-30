Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 87 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.48.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $222.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

