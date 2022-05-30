Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 6,185 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 556,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 3,874.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,975,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,251,000 after buying an additional 565,410 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 2,862.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 432,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 417,441 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after buying an additional 353,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 179,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $7.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

PSEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

