Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Invests $6.93 Million in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Linde by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,981,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,033,015,000 after acquiring an additional 41,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.15.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $329.63 on Monday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $165.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

