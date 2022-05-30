Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Invests $3.60 Million in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,361,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,688,000 after buying an additional 51,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Repligen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,838,000 after buying an additional 34,757 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,063,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,294,000 after buying an additional 217,697 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,643,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Repligen by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 813,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,295,000 after buying an additional 195,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $170.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 0.98. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.76 and a 200-day moving average of $200.22.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.57.

About Repligen (Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.