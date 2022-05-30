Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $8.09 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $577,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,165,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,856,000 after buying an additional 201,893 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.07.

NYSE:TT opened at $140.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $128.13 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

About Trane Technologies (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.