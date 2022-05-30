Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $6.33 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $32.05. 818,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,355,824. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

